Some Fenton water customers under boil water advisory

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Fenton water customers remain under a boil water advisory after a water main break.
The city said the notice was issued Saturday for the following addresses:
- 600 to 631 Forest Drive
- 704 to 809 Worchester Drive
- 611 to 701 North Road
The city said the first round of post-repair tests came back clear on Sunday.
A second test needs to have the same results.
The city expected to have an update for water customers no sooner than noon on Monday.
