Some Pinconning students thought lockdown drill was a real active shooter threat

PINCONNING, Mich. (WJRT) - An lockdown drill at a mid-Michigan school, didn't go as planned as some students actually thought there was an active shooter.
The drill took place Friday afternoon at the Pinconning Middle and High School building.
Some middle school students didn't realize it was drill and they contacted parents, who called 911, and police started racing to the school.
The drill was held three days after the Texas school shooting.
The reason for that is another reflection of the times we live in.
This drill was supposed to be conducted earlier in the school year, but it was delayed because it was originally scheduled shortly after the Oxford school shooting here in Michigan, so it was scheduled for Friday, May 27th, as the school year is ending and what would turn out to be a few days after another school shooting.
"We've learned a lot from this, obviously the hard way," says Pinconning Schools superintendent Mike Vieau.
It was lunch time Friday afternoon for Pinconning middle school students when the announcement was made that students were to go to a designated safe area for a lockdown drill.
"In the middle school gym, P-A (public address) system wasn't quite loud enough, so some students heard it, some didn't, but obviously there were a couple that didn't know it was a drill, and there was more than one, there were several students that heard it was an actual active shooter,' says Vieau.
Hesays he also trying to determine what two staff members told students who did not realize this was a drill.
"There was some type of communication that obviously to the students that put them in the fear of danger. What I can tell you is that both staff members knew it was a drill," says Vieau/
At least one student texted a parent about an active shooter at the school and that parent called 9-1-1. Another parent also called 9-1-1, and police from several agencies began racing to the school and Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham says it took about four minutes for police to learn this was only a lockdown drill.
Pinconning Police Chief Terry Spencer says his school resource officer immediately contacted central dispatch once she heard the 9-1-1 bulletin that there was a possible active shooter at the school, telling them it was a pre-planned drill.
Vieau says while local police were informed of the drill, Bay County Central Dispatch was not, a policy that will most likely change, along with others when it comes to lockdown drills at the school.
"As a parent and father, you just want to make sure those people don't get that call again," says Vieau of the parents who received the alarming messages from their children.
Mike View says a counselor was brought to the school yesterday to talk with students who were still shaken by the lockdown drill.