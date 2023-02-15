Spartan community comes together for vigil

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT... A mix of snow and sleet in the morning then a mix of sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations up to a tenth inch. * WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland and Macomb Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Peak precipitation intensity is expected from 1 PM to 5 PM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Plan for longer travel time Thursday afternoon and evening. Slow down and use caution while driving. &&