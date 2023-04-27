Special election to decide fate of recreational marijuana in Montrose

MONTROSE, Mich. (WJRT) - A special election is rapidly approaching for the city of Montrose.
On Tuesday, May 2, residents will decide whether or not to ban recreational marijuana dispensaries from their city. Opinion seems heavily split.
Marijuana advocates say allowing dispensaries would allow bring more revenue and lighten the property tax burden.
But advocates for the ban feel marijuana would only make them less safe.
"There's 3,180 shops in Michigan, there's plenty of supply," said Bob Cole of Montrose, who feels people should get their marijuana somewhere else.
He said recreational shops would only put the city, and kids, in danger.
"The crime, drugs,and violence from Flint and Saginaw are going north and south right to us. We're in the middle. Keeping out the marijuana shops will preserve quality of life in this community," said Cole.
Signs like his say "vote yes to protect," with different versions mentioning schools, the community, and seniors.
Which surprised fellow resident Julia Foust.
"'Protect the senior citizens?' I'm 74 years old, they're not protecting me at all," she said.
Foust wants to allow adult-use shops because marijuana helped with her pain when she had cancer.
She feels a ban would only hold the city back.
"It would really hurt our taxes and just keep people going everywhere else to get it," she said.
This special election comes after the city council added regulations allowing a new dispensary to set up shop.
It would take the place of the shuttered "Roxy's Diner" at the city's entrance.
Elaine Andrews, who favors the ban, said she doesn't want that to be the first thing visitors see.
"I just think it should be on the outskirts or on one of the side streets or so. Just not on 57," said Andrews.
But Brian, who asked not to show his face, said business is business-- something he feels Montrose needs.
"You'd think they'd welcome anybody whod want to come out here and open a legal, legitimate business and make money for the community. I mean, I just don't see a downside to it," he said.
The city council is planning a Q&A session for residents Saturday, April 29, from noon to 5 P.M. at 355 East State Street in Montrose.
Stay with ABC12 for the results after the election.