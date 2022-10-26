Stabbing in Auburn leads to truck crashing into Bay City condo

AUBURN, Mich. (WJRT) - A crime spree that began in Auburn last night that spanned three counties before coming to an end last night.
First, a woman was stabbed in a parking lot and the man accused of doing it fled the scene. That led to a chase that took police through mid-Michigan and end with the suspect crashing right into a Bay City condo home.
We went to the site where the crime began and ended, and residents told us they are shocked at what unfolded in their normally quiet communities.
It all started here last night at this shopping plaza in Auburn, a woman stabbed multiple times. The suspect then fleeing in his truck, taking police on a chase that spanned three counties - ultimately ending in Bay City's Uptown with the truck he was driving crashing into a condo where people were home.
"It's very uncommon for that to happen in Auburn," Angie Gansser of Unique Bridal in Auburn said.
The bridal shop located in the plaza where the stabbing happened was closed at the time.
"And then I live in Bay City so then to hear that it came to Bay City from here was a little scary also," Gansser said.
"I heard the sirens coming and stuff, so I ran over there to see," Bay City business owner Vince Stuart said.
Stuart has two restaurants in Uptown Bay City. He was there last night shortly after the truck smashed into the condo, leaving neighbors in a state of panic.
"The police were there telling everybody to evacuate and get out of their houses," Stuart said.
The couple who lives in the condo and their dog were able to evacuate without injury after the truck drove through their home, but the situation was unsettling to say the least.
"They were running across the street to get away from their house and the same with some of neighbors," Stuart said.
One resident hearing the loud boom and feeling their house shake, another telling us the truck went airborne, then all he could see was dust. When it settled, police were surrounding the condo and the suspect was still in the wrecked truck.
"None of them will ever forget and it might be scary to go back to that house, it might never be the same," Stuart said.
That condo is already undergoing repairs and again at last check the victim was in stable condition. We will keep you updated as we learn more developments.
The City Manager tells ABC12 that this is an emergency situation, and the city is working with the owners to complete the repairs and to make sure they are completed to code.