Standish company makes $31 million investment in Bay County

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Standish company is expanding into Bay County's Bangor Township with a multimillion-dollar investment.
ABC12 learned why Vantage Plastics chose Mid-Michigan for its expansion and what it means to the area.
That expansion breathing new life into a 325,000 square foot building that has been vacant for decades.
"This project means everything to a community that has had a building like this that has been in disarray for quite some time and is in a fairly visible area close to industry," President & CEO of Bay Future, Inc. Trevor Keyes said.
Vantage Plastics is a custom thermoformer and currently employs 318 people in its Standish location.
The Bangor Township facility located on Wilder Road will add manufacturing and warehousing space and 93 new jobs.
"A variety of jobs, from operators, maintenance, janitors, engineers, pretty much everything a manufacturing site would need," Don Hale, Mergers & Acquisitions with Vantage Plastics said.
The company chose Mid-Michigan for the project over several competing sites out of state due to existing relationships and other factors.
"How close we were to our customer played a part in it, shipping in and out of Michigan played a part in it, the overall finances of it," Hale said.
And community leaders say working together is the key to success.
"It's a lot of coordination and it's a lot of collaboration that makes these projects really impactful projects happening in communities and that's the secret to the sauce," Keyes said.
In Bangor Township, Sheryl Coonan, ABC12 News.
The company tells ABC12 future plans include using part of the space for sister company Edge Materials Management Plastics Recycling to grow.