STAT EMS employees still haven't gotten their W-2 forms

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Employees at STAT EMS wants to know where their paperwork is.
The IRS requires businesses to give the W-2 tax form to their workers by January 31, meaning that STAT EMS is more than a month late.
"That's affecting all of us, you know? We have to file with the IRS. And if we don't file with the IRS, we get penalized for it while [ gets to sit there and do absolutely nothing about it," said Former STAT employee Jose Fernandez.
Text messages ABC12 obtained from current and former employees show CEO Marc Lund promising the forms would be out February 17, then February 21, then February 24, and then by the end of the month.
As of Monday, March 6: still nothing.
And W-2 forms aren't the only problem.
"I received a check for a pay period they actually forgot to pay me on. And it's just a blank check. They signed it, filled my name in, but never actually wrote what I was supposed to be paid," said Former employee Kyle Podeszwik.
He told ABC12 STAT EMS switched between direct deposit and simplified paper checks almost at random in 2022, making it difficult for employees to track benefits.
And with the amount of overtime in the industry, Podeszwik said it makes estimating income for the W-2-less filing even harder.
Tayler Stevens, another former employee, said the company wouldn't put in the money for vehicle repairs, either.
"Our power steering would go out while we were driving with a patient. Oil leaks would happen and our breaks would go out."
Meanwhile, one anonymous employee confirmed an ambulance and three non-emergency vehicles were repossessed last month.
And expectations for workers keep rising.
Aside from management, Hernandez said he quit because the company asked too much of their paramedics.
"It's just not safe- for anybody. They're running 24-hour shifts- or as they call it 'back-to-back twelves...' They're in an ambulance all day. That's not safe," Hernandez said.
ABC12 reached out to CEO Marc Lund by phone call, text, and email, but still haven't heard back.