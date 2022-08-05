State partnership offers 500 Michiganders free Google job training

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The state announced a new partnership to offer 500 Michiganders free Google job training.
The goal of the Google Career Certificates program is to help people find a good paying career in high-growth fields. The courses offered to Michiganders include Data Analytics, Digital Marketing and E-Commerce, IT Support, Project Management, and UX Design.
The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity said the training also helped people increase their earning potential in a short amount of time.
The online program can be completed in three to six months of part-time study, and no degree or experience is required. The state said graduates will be connected with a group of more than 150 companies, including Deloitte, Ford, Verizon, Walmart, and Google, for potential employment opportunities.
Anyone who is interested in learning more about the training and possible scholarships should contact their nearest Michigan Works! Service Center.
