1,000-acre wildfire closes I-75, leads to evacuations near Grayling

GRAYLING, Mich. (WJRT) - Several miles of I-75 were closed and residents were asked to evacuate in the area of a 1,000-acre wildfire burning in the Grayling area.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the fire is burning through wooded and open land in Crawford County's Grayling Township near Staley Lake Road.
Flames were spreading fast to the west and southwest, threatening a number of structures. A cause of the fire remained under investigation Saturday evening.
Fire officials were asking residents in the potential path of the wildfire to leave their homes. Shelters were open inside Grayling Middle School at 500 Spruce St. and in the Beaver Creek Township Hall at 8888 S. Grayling Road.
Five miles of I-75 were closed in both directions near Grayling due to heavy smoke conditions. Southbound traffic was forced to exit at Down River Road while northbound traffic was required to exit at 4 Mile Road.
Several other local roads in the area were closed due to smoke or approaching flames. The DNR is asking everyone to avoid the area if possible.
Fire crews also instituted a temporary flight restriction for a 5-mile radius around the wildfire zone for any aircraft below 5,000 feet, including drones. Airplanes and drones must avoid the area to allow aerial fire crews unrestricted flight paths.
The DNR, U.S. Forest Service, Michigan State Police and several local fire departments from multiple counties were working to contain the fire. They were using bulldozers, fire trucks, tanker aircraft and helicopters.
Firefighting aircraft were scooping water from Neff Lake, Shellenbarger Lake and Lake Margrethe.
The fire is burning amid very hot and dry conditions around Northern Michigan. Much of the Lower Peninsula has been classified as extreme risk for wildfires after mostly dry weather in the month of May.
The DNR is asking residents to avoid having fires or to exercise extreme caution when burning anything. Even something as small as a lit cigarette or sparks from a chain dragging on the road could set off a wildfire.