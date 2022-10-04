1.5 million Michigan voters request absentee ballots for Nov. 8

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 1.5 million people plan to cast absentee ballots in Michigan for the Nov. 8 general election.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said municipal clerks around the state received more absentee ballot applications than the last midterm election in 2018, when 1.16 million people voted absentee.

Michigan's 2018 voting reform initiative gave every voter the right to cast an absentee ballot without a specific reason. Municipal clerks are sending absentee ballots to voters now and they must be returned by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 to be counted.

Click here for information on registering to vote or updating voter registration information before Oct. 24. Voters also can register to vote up to Election Day in person at their local clerk's office.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Click here for instructions to find a polling place.