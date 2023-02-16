 Skip to main content
1 of 5 MSU students injured in shooting upgraded to stable condition

  Updated
  • 0

A trio of students refused to let the candles stay extinguished on Tuesday.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - One of five Michigan State University students hospitalized in critical condition after Monday's shootings was upgraded to stable condition Thursday.

The four other hospitalized students remained in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Three students were pronounced dead on the scenes of Monday night's shooting scenes.

Rema Vassar, chairwoman of the MSU Board of Trustees, said word of the student's upgraded condition came near the end of a press conference on Thursday morning.

Interim MSU President Teresa K. Woodruff said hundreds of students have engaged with counseling services offered after Monday's shootings in Berkey Hall and the MSU Union.

The two buildings will be closed for the remainder of the semester.

"We know as a campus that we have hard work ahead of us. Moving forward wont be easy," Woodruff said. "None of us have the answers, but we do have each other."

Vassar said the MSU board will meet with top administrators soon to form a plan for moving forward.

"We will not have our safety and security stolen by a a man with a gun," she said.

FBI Special Agent James Tarasca encouraged anyone who needs mental health support to call 211 or contact the United Way.

He said authorities continue meeting with students and staff who want to retrieve items left behind in Berkey Hall and the Union building.

Students are invited to stop by either building to pick up their belongings or law enforcement will deliver it if students don't want to visit the buildings. MSU will take custody of people's property after Thursday.

