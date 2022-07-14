1-year-old dies after falling into Northern Michigan swimming pool

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are investigating the third drowning death of a toddler in Northern Michigan over the past month.

Michigan State Police say the latest victim was a 1-year-old who fell into an above ground swimming pool on Hayes Tower Road near Gaylord on July 6. The boy's mother found him floating in the water and unresponsive.

An ambulance rushed the child to Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord and he later was airlifted to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he died.

Investigators say the 1-year-old was outdoors with other children while his mother was inside. The other children were jumping on a trampoline and lost track of the little boy.

At some point, police say the 1-year-old climbed a ladder by himself and got into the pool. He was last seen about 10 to 25 minutes before his mother found him.

Michigan State Police say the boy's drowning is the third similar incident in the Gaylord area over the past month. A 2-year-old boy and girl drowned in an Otsego County pond on June 13.

Police and Michigan Children's Protective Services urge parents to keep a close eye on young kids around water.