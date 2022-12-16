11 conservation officers graduate from Michigan DNR academy

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Twelve new Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers joined one of the state's most selective and specialized law enforcement agencies on Friday.
The DNR celebrated the graduation of 11 men and one woman from the conservation officer training academy in Lansing. They are among the most highly trained law enforcement officers in Michigan.
Their primary jobs involve enforcing Michigan's natural resources, fish and game laws. But they are fully trained police officers to enforce all criminal laws in the state.
"Conservation officers play an important role in protecting our state’s natural resources, ensuring that our children and grandchildren can continue to enjoy the same hunting, fishing, camping and other outdoor traditions we are fortunate to have today," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The new officers passed a 23-week training academy, which started in July.
They received training in traditional police disciplines required by the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards. They also received specialized training on conservation law and operating various types of vehicles, including four-wheel drive trucks, off-road vehicles and patrol boats.
"Our staff takes great pride in training these recruits, physically and mentally, so they are prepared to handle any situation they’re presented as officers," said Dave Shaw, chief of the DNR Law Enforcement Division.
The 12 new conservation officers will start their probationary field training in January with veteran officers before they report to the counties they are assigned to patrol.
In Mid-Michigan, newly graduated officers will begin their careers in Saginaw and Shiawassee counties.
"The instructors brought out the best in us and gave us all the tools we need to professionally and safely make a positive difference for our state," said Conservation Officer Joseph Closser of Woodhaven, who graduated Friday and will patrol Saginaw County soon.