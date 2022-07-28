11-year-old dies in boat accident on Southern Michigan lake

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An 11-year-old girl is dead after a boating accident near a Christian summer camp in Hilldale County.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says about 12 kids were riding on an inflatable banana boat towed by a 1989 Supra Sunsport owned by the Michindoh Conference Center on Lake Michindoh.
The group was riding around the east side of the lake around 3 p.m. Wednesday when three children fell off the banana boat.
Investigators say neither the 25-year-old man driving the boat nor the 29-year-old woman watching the children from the boat saw an 11-year-old girl already in the water.
It was not clear Thursday whether the girl was riding on the inflatable boat or in the water for another reason.
As the boat turned around to pick up the three children who fell off the inflatable, it hit the 11-year-old girl. The boat operator, who is a trained lifeguard, immediately jumped in the water to help the injured girl.
They brought the girl back to a dock at the Michindoh Conference Center, where an ambulance rushed her to Hillsdale County Hospital. She was pronounced dead of her injuries there.
DNR investigators do not believe the anyone was intoxicated when the accident happened. No other boats were on the lake at the time.