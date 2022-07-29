13 new motor carrier officers join Michigan State Police after graduation

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are welcoming 13 new motor carrier officers who graduated from their training academy on Friday.
The 25th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School celebrated graduation in Lansing and will begin their field training next week around the state.
Motor carrier officers focus on enforcing traffic safety, weight limits, size limits, vehicle codes and driver standards for commercial vehicles.
They started training on Feb. 20 with instruction on firearms, water safety, patrol tactics, commercial vehicle laws, inspection techniques and more.
“I am grateful for their commitment to protecting Michigan’s infrastructure, enforcing commercial vehicle safety laws, and keeping Michiganders safe on our roads," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Col. Joe Gasper, director of Michigan State Police, said the new officers have an important role in promoting traffic safety and and preventing crashes on state roads and freeways.
Michigan State Police now employ 102 motor carrier officers statewide with the addition of Friday's 13 graduates.