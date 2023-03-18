150-vehicle pileup closes freeway in Michigan

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Both directions of I-96 between Lansing and Grand Rapids were closed Saturday after police say 150 vehicles crashed during a snow squall.
Michigan State Police say the pileup was reported on I-96 in Ionia County's Portland Township west of Lansing around 5 p.m.
The first crashes were reported on the eastbound side of the freeway near mile marker 66. Additional crashes happened on the westbound lanes, so authorities closed the freeway in both directions.
Investigators say 16 people were hospitalized, but none suffered serious or life-threatening injuries.
The crashes involved 84 vehicles that sustained damage and 66 more that slid into ditches without sustaining damage.
Michigan State Police say a lake effect snow squall created whiteout conditions for drivers when the pileup happened. The intense snowfall was over less than an hour later and sunshine returned.
All lanes of I-96 reopened around 10 p.m. Saturday. Michigan State Police credited 15 organizations and wrecker companies for a successful response to the pileup.