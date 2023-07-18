16 Michigan residents facing Election Law and Forgery Felonies

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - 16 Michigand residents and two from Mid-Michigan are being charged for their alleged role in the false electors scheme following the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced felony charges against the Michigan residents, including Amy Facchinello, 55, of Grand Blanc, and Kathy Berden, 70, of Snover.
Facchinello is listed a Trustee for the Grand Blanc Board of Education.
The other people charged in the case are:
- William Choate, 72, of Cement City.
- Clifford Frost, 75, of Warren.
- Stanley Grot, 71, of Shelby Township.
- John Haggard, 82, of Charlevoix.
- Mary-Ann Henry, 65, of Brighton.
- Timothy King, 56, of Ypsilanti.
- Michele Lundgren, 73, of Detroit.
- Meshawn Maddock, 55, of Milford.
- James Renner, 76, of Lansing.
- Mayra Rodriguez, 64, of Grosse Pointe Farms.
- Rose Rock, 81, of Paw Paw.
- Marian Sherifan, 69, of West Bloomfield.
- Ken Thompson, 68, of Orleans.
- Kent Vanderwood, 69, of Wyoming.
Each defendant has been charged with:
- One count of Conspiracy to Commit Forgery.
- Two counts of Forgery.
- One count of Conspiracy to Commit Uttering and Publishing.
- One count of Uttering and Publishing.
- One count of Conspiracy to Commit Election Law Forgery
- Two counts of Election Law Forgery.
According to AG Nessel's office, the defendants allegedly met in the basement of the Michigan Republican Party headquarters on Dec. 14, 2020, and signed their names to multiple certificates stating they were duly elected and qualified electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America for the State of Michigan." Nessel adds that the documents were then transported to the U.S. Senate to award the state's electoral votes to their candidate, not the one elected by the State of Michigan.
Each defendant or their attorneys have been notified of the charges, and the 54-A District Court in Ingham County will provide each of them with a date to appear for their arraignment.
The investigation remains ongoing. Nessel's office says that more people could be charged.