17-year-old reported missing from West Michigan

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to help locate a teenager reported missing from Ludington late Wednesday.
Police say 17-year-old Owen Horrigan left his residence and did not return. He was driving a maroon 1989 Toyota 4-Runner with Michigan license plate EQV5787.
Investigators are not sure where he was headed or what he was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information about Horrigan's whereabouts should call 911 immediately or the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171.