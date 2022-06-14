17-year-olds allowed to serve alcohol in Michigan thanks to new law

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Hospitality businesses struggling through the labor shortage can tap a new set of employees to serve alcoholic beverages.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 4232 on Tuesday, which allows 17-year-old waitstaff in restaurants to serve alcohol. The legal age to consume alcohol remains 21 and older.
“Bars and restaurants throughout Michigan that have been struggling with employment issues applaud the governor for signing this bill into law,” said Michigan Licensed Beverage Association Executive Director Scott Ellis.
He said hospitality businesses in Michigan's tourism hot spots will benefit the most by allowing younger teenagers to serve alcohol.
"While this is a big win for our entire industry, I know our businesses in northern Michigan and other tourist areas will benefit tremendously from the signing of this bill," Ellis said.
Teens must complete a training program through the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to handle alcoholic beverages. The law also requires a manager age 18 or older to supervise 17-year-olds who serve liquor.