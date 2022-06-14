17-year-olds allowed to serve alcohol in Michigan thanks to new law

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 104 expected.

* WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac,
Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures into Thursday
morning are expected to remain in the low to mid 70s with dew
points around 70 degrees. This will hold heat indices in the low
to mid 70s during the overnight period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Hospitality businesses struggling through the labor shortage can tap a new set of employees to serve alcoholic beverages.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 4232 on Tuesday, which allows 17-year-old waitstaff in restaurants to serve alcohol. The legal age to consume alcohol remains 21 and older.

“Bars and restaurants throughout Michigan that have been struggling with employment issues applaud the governor for signing this bill into law,” said Michigan Licensed Beverage Association Executive Director Scott Ellis.

He said hospitality businesses in Michigan's tourism hot spots will benefit the most by allowing younger teenagers to serve alcohol. 

"While this is a big win for our entire industry, I know our businesses in northern Michigan and other tourist areas will benefit tremendously from the signing of this bill," Ellis said.

Teens must complete a training program through the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to handle alcoholic beverages. The law also requires a manager age 18 or older to supervise 17-year-olds who serve liquor.

