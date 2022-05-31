19 new Michigan State Police troopers graduate from abbreviated academy

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police officially welcomed 19 new troopers after the department's first academy geared specifically for licensed police officers.
“This class was the first of its kind for the Michigan State Police, created specifically to attract licensed police officers as law enforcement agencies across the country struggle to attract qualified candidates," said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police.
The Bay Region, which encompasses much of Mid-Michigan, will receive three new troopers at the Caro, Flint and West Branch posts.
The 141st Michigan State Police Trooper Recruit School was the first to welcome all applicants who already have experience as police officers. They started on March 20 and completed a shorter academy because they already were licensed police officers.
They all received training in patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing, firearms, water safety, defensive tactics and precision driving.
“Public service is a calling that comes with great responsibility," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "I recognize and appreciate the sacrifices our law enforcement officers make every day to keep us all safe in our homes and neighborhoods.'
Michigan State Police currently have about 1,200 troopers assigned to posts across the state and a total of 1,900 enlisted members after Friday's graduation.
The next state police training academy starts on June 26 and is scheduled to conclude on Nov. 19. Hiring is underway for another Michigan State Police training academy starting in January.
Click here for more information about how to apply for a Michigan State Police trooper position.