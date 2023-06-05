2,400-acre Grayling wildfire nearly contained as help arrives

GRAYLING, Mich. (WJRT) - The 2,400-acre wildfire didn't spread much and was nearly contained by Monday evening.

The Michigan Department of Natural resources reported the Wilderness Trail Fire was roughly the same size as Saturday evening and fire crews reached 90% containment by Sunday evening.

Michigan DNR fire crews are receiving help from 10 firefighters with five wildland fire trucks and three tractor plow dozers from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, who arrived on Sunday.

The wildfire was reported around 1 p.m. Saturday in Crawford County southwest of Grayling. The Michigan DNR says it started as a backyard campfire behind a residence and spread out of control.

The fire threatened 35 residences, 12 vehicles, 23 campers, three boats and 58 outbuildings as it burned through pine and oak forests near Grayling. The DNR says three outbuildings were destroyed, but no residences were lost and no injuries have been reported.

The fire is fueled by hot and dry conditions across Michigan's Lower Peninsula, which remains at extreme risk of wildfires. Many jurisdictions have imposed burning bans until a soaking rainfall reduces the wildfire risk.