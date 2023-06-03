2,400-acre wildfire closes I-75, leads to evacuations near Grayling

GRAYLING, Mich. (WJRT) - Several miles of I-75 were closed and residents were asked to evacuate in the area of a 2,400-acre wildfire burning in the Grayling area.
The Wilderness Trail Fire was reported around 1 p.m. near Staley Lake in Crawford County's Grayling Township. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the fire was burning through wooded and open land.
Flames were spreading fast to the west and southwest toward I-75, threatening a number of structures. A cause of the fire remained under investigation Saturday evening.
Fire officials were asking residents in the potential path of the wildfire to leave their homes. Shelters were open inside Grayling Middle School at 500 Spruce St. and in the Beaver Creek Township Hall at 8888 S. Grayling Road.
Five miles of I-75 were closed in both directions near Grayling due to heavy smoke conditions. Southbound traffic was forced to exit at Down River Road while northbound traffic was required to exit at 4 Mile Road.
The freeway reopened and evacuation orders were lifted around 11 p.m. But the DNR did not say whether the fire has been contained.
Several other local roads in the area were closed due to smoke or approaching flames. The DNR was asking everyone to avoid the area if possible.
Fire crews also instituted a temporary flight restriction for a 5-mile radius around the wildfire zone for any aircraft below 5,000 feet, including drones. Airplanes and drones must avoid the area to allow aerial fire crews unrestricted flight paths.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated Michigan’s Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the firefighting efforts and resources from around the state coming to help.
"By taking this action, we can ensure state and local first responders have what they need to get this fire contained and prevent loss of life or property," she said.
The DNR's incident management team was in charge of the aerial and ground fire attack on Saturday evening.
The DNR, U.S. Forest Service, Michigan State Police and at least 14 local fire departments from multiple counties were working to contain the fire. They were using bulldozers, fire trucks, four tanker aircraft and one air drop helicopter.
Firefighting aircraft were scooping water from Neff Lake, Shellenbarger Lake and Lake Margrethe. Fire crews planned to work through the night on containing the massive flames.
A second major wildfire in Iosco County’s Oscoda Township burned more than 100 acres of land in the area of River and Oates roads. Two firefighting airplanes, a helicopter and ground units brought the fire under control by 9 p.m.
Five people were evacuated from residences in the area of River and Shallenberger roads, but authorities allowed them all to return Saturday evening.
Fire crews planned to monitor the area Saturday night to make sure flames don’t spread beyond the containment zone.
The fires were burning amid very hot and dry conditions around Northern Michigan. Much of the Lower Peninsula has been classified as extreme risk for wildfires after mostly dry weather in the month of May.
The DNR is asking residents to avoid having fires or to exercise extreme caution when burning anything. Even something as small as a lit cigarette or sparks from a chain dragging on the road could set off a wildfire.