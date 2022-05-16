2,700-acre forest fire still burning for fourth day in Northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Fire crews made progress in containing a forest fire that burned a path through two Northern Michigan counties over the weekend.
The Blue Lakes Fire was reported on Friday afternoon in northwest Montmorency County north of Gaylord and Atlanta. Flames burned a path north into Cheboygan County over the weekend.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the fire was about 60% contained on Sunday evening. The fire has burned through 2,710 acres of mostly pine forest, which is unusually dry this spring.
About 30 DNR firefighters and an incident management team remained on the scene over the weekend, along with personnel from several area volunteer fire departments.
The DNR had multiple aircraft dropping water and providing aerial surveillance over the weekend.
The DNR believes the fire started with a lightning strike on May 11 and smoldered for two days before growing into a major incident in the sparsely populated forest in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula.
"It’s not uncommon for a lightning strike to smolder for several days until surface fuels dry out enough to ignite and allow the fire to spread," the DNR said in an update about the fire Sunday evening.
Thirteen people evacuated from the Black Creek Ranch hunting club in northern Montmorency County as the fire was advancing Friday evening. DNR officials escort a group of kayakers off the Black River to safety on Friday.
One DNR firefighter received treatment for a minor injury over the weekend, but no civilian injuries had been reported by Monday morning.
The DNR says the only damage to property so far includes a shed and privately owned vehicle, which were destroyed on Saturday.