 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 bicyclists die, 3 others badly hurt after crash during Make a Wish event

  • Updated
  • 0
2 bicyclists die, 3 others badly hurt after crash during Make a Wish event

Police say the driver of this SUV was intoxicated when he crashed into a group of bicyclists in Ionia County.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a motorist drove into a group of five bicyclists taking part in a Make a Wish Foundation fundraising ride north of Ionia, killing two and leaving three others badly hurt.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Stage Road in Ionia County's Ronald Township. 

The bicyclists were riding as a group south on Stage Road when police say an SUV driving north crossed the center line to pass another northbound vehicle and slammed into the group.

All five bicyclists, who were not identified, sustained life-threatening injuries. One was pronounced dead on the scene, another died after being airlifted to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids and three others were listed in critical condition over the weekend.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office identified the bicyclists only as males from the east side of Michigan. They were taking part in a three-day Make a Wish Foundation bicycle endurance event running across the state.

Police arrested the at-fault driver on two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. The suspect, who hasn't been identified, remained in custody at the Ionia County Jail while awaiting arraignment.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you