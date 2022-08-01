2 bicyclists die, 3 others badly hurt after crash during Make a Wish event

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a motorist drove into a group of five bicyclists taking part in a Make a Wish Foundation fundraising ride north of Ionia, killing two and leaving three others badly hurt.
The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Stage Road in Ionia County's Ronald Township.
The bicyclists were riding as a group south on Stage Road when police say an SUV driving north crossed the center line to pass another northbound vehicle and slammed into the group.
All five bicyclists, who were not identified, sustained life-threatening injuries. One was pronounced dead on the scene, another died after being airlifted to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids and three others were listed in critical condition over the weekend.
The Ionia County Sheriff's Office identified the bicyclists only as males from the east side of Michigan. They were taking part in a three-day Make a Wish Foundation bicycle endurance event running across the state.
Police arrested the at-fault driver on two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. The suspect, who hasn't been identified, remained in custody at the Ionia County Jail while awaiting arraignment.