2 more Michigan State shooting victims sent home from hospital while 2 remain hospitalized

...TREACHEROUS TO NEAR IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH LATE
THIS EVENING FROM THE I-69 CORRIDOR SOUTH TO THE OHIO BORDER...

WEATHER...

* Periods of heavy, wet snowfall will continue through 9 PM
across widespread areas from the I-69 corridor south to the
Ohio border, including all of the Detroit metro region, Ann
Arbor, Flint, and surrounding areas. Sporadic blizzard
conditions will be possible through 9 PM resulting in
treacherous to near impossible travel conditions on all
roadways, whether treated or untreated.

* Hourly snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be
common, with localized areas seeing hourly snowfall rates
potentially approaching 3 inches per hour. Additionally,
thundersnow will be possible along with a rogue lightning
strike as bands of intense snowfall move south to north from
the Ohio border across the Detroit metro region and up towards
the I-69 corridor.

* Quick heavy, wet snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches will be
possible through 9 PM, with locally higher amounts possible.
There remains a low chance of rain mixing in at times near the
Ohio border, which may cut down on snow totals primarily south
of M-50.

* Air temperatures will generally hover around the freezing mark.
Despite air temperatures around freezing, rapid snowfall
accumulation will allow for very efficient accumulation on area
roadways.

* Widespread visibilities below 1/2 mile will be common through 9
PM, with whiteout conditions likely at times due to gusty
northeast winds as high as 35 to 45 mph at times. Blowing snow
will be minimal due to the wet character of the snow, but
downed limbs and trees that have already experienced heavy load
from the recent ice storm may lead to increased hazards on
area roadways.

IMPACTS...

* Sporadic blizzard conditions are likely due to the combination
of heavy accumulating snow, near whiteout conditions at times,
and gusty winds up to 35-45 mph at times.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Treacherous to impossible travel is likely. Travel is not;
advised.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches. Winds gust as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee
and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very heavy snow rates, on the order of 1 to
2+ inches per hour, are likely over a short three to six hour
window. These heavy rates are likely mainly this evening with
some moderate snow lingering after midnight. Winds gusting to 40
mph may result in rapid reductions to visibility and isolated
power outages will be possible from the cumulative impacts of
accumulating wet snow and gusty winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

  • Updated
  • 0
2 more Michigan State shooting victims sent home from hospital while 2 remain hospitalized

Two Michigan State students wounded in the mass shooting on campus in February have been discharged from hospital, according to the university's police department. Flowers and crime scene tape are shown on the campus of Michigan State University on February 14.

Two Michigan State students wounded in the mass shooting on campus in February have been discharged from hospital, according to the university's police department.

The tweet did not identify the students who were released but said they were previously listed in serious condition.

One student remains hospitalized in critical condition and one is in fair condition, the MSU Police and Public Safety Department said.

One other student was discharged last week. Troy Forbush wrote in a Facebook post on February 26 he had a "brush with death" after being shot in the chest.

He credited the "incredible doctors" who saved his life with emergency surgery. He said he spent a week in the ICU and three more days being cared for by the "superhero staff."

"My world has been turned upside down so suddenly but I refuse to be a number, a statistic. Alongside my family, friends, community, university, & state government officials, we will enact change," he wrote.

Three students -- Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner -- were killed in February 13 when a man opened fire in a classroom and then in another building.

It's still unclear why the gunman -- a man with no known ties to MSU -- targeted the university. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound the night of the killings, authorities said, and had a note threatening other shootings hundreds of miles away in New Jersey.

