2 toddlers found dead in Northern Michigan pond

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two toddlers were found dead Monday after they apparently wandered away from home and drowned in a pond across the street.
Michigan State Police say the boy and girl both age 2 were reported missing from a residence on Lake Iroquois Trail around 4:30 p.m. Family members indicated that they last saw the children around 3:50 p.m.
Troopers found the children around 5:05 p.m. lying face down in a pond across the road from their residence. Both were unresponsive, so first responders attempted life-saving measures.
However, the 2-year-old boy from Elmira was pronounced dead on the scene. The 2-year-old girl from Gaylord was pronounced dead later Monday.
Investigators don't believe any foul play was involved with the children's deaths. Michigan State Police will continue investigating the incident.