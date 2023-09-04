2023 Mackinac Bridge Walk began Monday morning

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 65th annual bridge walk is taking place along the Mackinac Bridge on Labor Day.

Many people showed up Monday morning to participate in the walk.

This summer's bridge walk will continue the plan started in 2018 without buses available to transport anyone across the bridge. Walkers and runners will have the same three basic options for crossing the bridge:

Start either in Mackinaw City or St. Ignace, walk halfway across, turn around and return to where they started. Turnaround points will move closer to each end of the bridge at 10 a.m.

Leave a vehicle on either end of the bridge, drive back across before 6:30 a.m., start walking either in Mackinaw City or St. Ignace, walk 5 miles across the bridge and drive back to where they started walking (after the bridge reopens for vehicle traffic at noon).

Start either in Mackinaw City or St. Ignace, walk 5 miles across, turn around, and walk 5 miles back to where they started.

The Mackinaw Bridge will be closed to vehicles from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Labor Day, Sept. 4. Walkers can begin their trek from 6:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Anyone walking the entire bridge length must reach the midpoint by 10 a.m., or they will be turned back. There will be no public transportation to bring stranded walkers back to their vehicles if they don't get across in time.