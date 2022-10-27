31,000 acres of pristine forest on Keweenaw Peninsula protected

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 31,000 acres of pristine forest on the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula will remain free of development thanks to deals announced Thursday.
The Nature Conservancy completed the purchase of 22,700 acres of the Keweenaw Heartlands from the Rohatyn Group and plans to complete the purchase of 8,900 more acres by the end of this year.
The peninsula is home to gray wolf, bobcat, black bear, pine marten and migratory songbirds in the spring. The land also is a vital rest stop for migrating raptors.
The lush forests and waterways will be conserved and remain open to the public in perpetuity. The land purchases include mineral rights, historical structures and recreational trails.
“The Keweenaw Peninsula is at the heart of one of the most beautiful and culturally significant landscapes in Michigan, rich with forests, wildlife, cascading rivers, lakes and wetlands,” said Helen Taylor, state director for The Nature Conservancy in Michigan.
The organization has recognized the Keweenaw Peninsula as a global priority for conservation due to the biodiversity and climate resiliency it provides.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger said the Keweenaw Highlands land mostly adjoins land that the state already owns. The DNR will partner with the Nature Conservancy to manage the forests.
“Outdoor recreation and the Forest Products industry are major economic drivers for the State of Michigan, including the Keweenaw Peninsula, and TNC’s purchase of this land assures it will remain open and accessible to the public to support nature-based outdoor recreation and sustainable forestry,” he said.