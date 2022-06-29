425,000 signatures needed to get pro-choice proposal on Nov. ballot

MICHIGAN, U.S. (WJRT) - Access to legal abortions continue to become limited in the U.S following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade.
While Michigan is still allowing abortions due to an injunction placed on the states 1931 abortion ban, medical providers and advocates are working to get an abortion rights proposal on the November ballot.
"We have continued to see people scared that they will no longer have access to abortion or even other reproductive health services. We do want to be clear that abortion is legal in Michigan," said Spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, Ashlea Phenicie.
Phenicie said that in the next two weeks, the Reproductive Freedom for All coalition needs to collect at least 425,000 signatures to get a proposal that would amend the Michigan State Constitution by explicitly protecting abortion access as well other reproductive freedoms.
"This will really give Michiganders a voice. We know that a clear majority of Michiganders want abortion to remain safe and legal, as it was before the roe decision, this would give them the power to make their voices heard and protect access," she said.
If the proposal gets placed on the November ballot, the decision of abortion access would not just fall on elected officials, but also voters.
Phenicie said that Planned Parenthood is confident that they will be able to not just meet, but surpass the signature threshold.
"We have thousands of petitions out in the field, I can say that we are confident that we will meet that 425,000 plus requirement, and we are just working on creating a cushion," she said.
The deadline to submit all valid signatures is July 11.
Signatures will then be approved by state officials in order for the proposal to appear on the November ballot.