46 new troopers graduate from Michigan State Police academy

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Forty-six new Michigan State Police troopers are ready to hit the streets after graduating from their training academy Friday.
The 143rd Trooper Recruit School started Jan. 22 with 63 recruits and ended with Friday's graduation in Lansing, where the 46 new troopers took the oath of office. They will report to posts around the state next week for field training.
Ten new troopers will begin their careers at Mid-Michigan posts:
- Three at the Tri-City Post in Saginaw.
- One at the West Branch Post.
- Two are the Caro Post.
- One at the Lapeer Post.
- One at the Flint Post.
- Two at the Mount Pleasant Post.
"They will help make our state a place we can all be proud to call home, where everyone feels safe on the road, in their neighborhood, and at school," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who delivered the keynote address during Friday's graduation ceremony.
The new troopers received training in patrol techniques, laws, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity, leadership, first aid, firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, precision driving and more over the past six months.
"Our newest troopers represent not only the future of our department, but the future of policing," said Col. Joe Gasper, director of Michigan State Police. "I'm confident these 46 men and women will continue to raise the bar of modern policing as they work toward our department's Just Cause, which is to help build a Michigan where everyone feels safe and secure."
The 46 graduates boost Michigan State Police to 1,170 troopers assigned to posts statewide and 1,885 enlisted members. The next training academy starts July 9 at the Michigan State Police training headquarters in Lansing.