 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June  9th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 9th to be an Action Day for elevated levels of
fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties. Pollutants are
expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some
hourly concentrations reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...Genesee...
Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...Washtenaw...
Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

46 new troopers graduate from Michigan State Police academy

  • Updated
  • 0
46 new troopers graduate from Michigan State Police academy

The 46 graduates from the Michigan State Police 143rd Trooper Recruit School gathered on the State Capitol steps.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Forty-six new Michigan State Police troopers are ready to hit the streets after graduating from their training academy Friday.

The 143rd Trooper Recruit School started Jan. 22 with 63 recruits and ended with Friday's graduation in Lansing, where the 46 new troopers took the oath of office. They will report to posts around the state next week for field training.

Ten new troopers will begin their careers at Mid-Michigan posts:

  • Three at the Tri-City Post in Saginaw.
  • One at the West Branch Post.
  • Two are the Caro Post.
  • One at the Lapeer Post.
  • One at the Flint Post.
  • Two at the Mount Pleasant Post.

"They will help make our state a place we can all be proud to call home, where everyone feels safe on the road, in their neighborhood, and at school," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who delivered the keynote address during Friday's graduation ceremony. 

The new troopers received training in patrol techniques, laws, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity, leadership, first aid, firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, precision driving and more over the past six months.

"Our newest troopers represent not only the future of our department, but the future of policing," said Col. Joe Gasper, director of Michigan State Police. "I'm confident these 46 men and women will continue to raise the bar of modern policing as they work toward our department's Just Cause, which is to help build a Michigan where everyone feels safe and secure."

The 46 graduates boost Michigan State Police to 1,170 troopers assigned to posts statewide and 1,885 enlisted members. The next training academy starts July 9 at the Michigan State Police training headquarters in Lansing.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you