$5 million project to delay Mackinac Bridge traffic after Labor Day

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic will be slowed on the Mackinac Bridge for about two months while contractors replace joints on the north end beginning after Labor Day.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is spending nearly $5 million to replace 11 relief joints and three sliding plate expansion joints on the north viaduct, which carries traffic from the causeway to the suspended portion of the five-mile bridge.

The joints allow the bridge deck to expand or contract with temperature changes and compensate for movement from traffic.

One lane of traffic will be closed in both directions, leaving only one lane open at a time. Anlaan Corp. of Grand Haven, which is completing the project, plans to work on the inside lanes and switch to working on the outside lanes.

Lane closures begin on Sept. 6 and are scheduled to last until Nov. 8, but weather conditions may affect the completion date.