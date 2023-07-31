5 rescued from burning boat at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

MUNISING, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people after their boat caught fire along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula over the weekend.
The Coast Guard says the 30-foot vessel started burning on Saturday while the people aboard were admiring the picturesque sights along the colored sandstone cliffs.
A boat from the U.S. Coast Guard station in Marquette was on routine patrol in the area when crew members spotted smoke rising from the boat. They quickly responded and transferred all five people onto the Coast Guard boat.
The Coast Guard crew brought the five people back to an area marina. No injuries were reported.
The 30-foot boat eventually burned to the water line, leaving only the hull floating. The Coast Guard says a commercial salvage company was planning to recover the boat's burned out remains on Monday.