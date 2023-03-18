 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED THIS EVENING FOR RAPIDLY
FLUCTUATING VISIBILITIES IN BRIEF BURSTS OF HEAVIER SNOW
SHOWERS...

WEATHER...

* Scattered to numerous snow showers will continue to move across
the area this evening, with the heaviest bursts leading to
rapid fluctuation of visibility.

* Localized snow accumulations of a dusting to half inch can be
expected.

* West winds around 20 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph.

* Air temperatures will range between 20 and 26 degrees.

IMPACTS...

* Visibilities will fluctuate between less than a quarter mile to
above 6 miles at times throughout the evening.

* While there may be some accumulation on area roadways within
the heavier snow bursts, the biggest impact on travel will be
due to reduced visibilities.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* The combination of snow showers and cold temperatures will;
result in localized slippery conditions and variable traffic;
rates throughout the area. Motorists are urged to use caution;
and account for the variable driving conditions by allowing;
extra time.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

50 to 100 vehicle pileup closes freeway in Michigan

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Both directions of I-96 between Lansing and Grand Rapids were closed after police say 50 to 100 vehicles crashed during a snow squall.

Michigan State Police say the pileup was reported on I-96 in Ionia County's Portland Township west of Lansing around 5 p.m.

The first crashes were reported on the eastbound side of the freeway near mile marker 66. Additional crashes happened on the westbound lanes, so authorities closed the freeway in both directions.

Investigators say several people were injured, but none were serious.

Michigan State Police say a lake effect snow squall created whiteout conditions for drivers when the pileup happened. The intense snowfall was over less than an hour later and sunshine returned.

Police say the freeway will remain closed "for an indefinite period" while crews investigate the crashes and clear damaged vehicles.

