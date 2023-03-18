50 to 100 vehicle pileup closes freeway in Michigan

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Both directions of I-96 between Lansing and Grand Rapids were closed after police say 50 to 100 vehicles crashed during a snow squall.
Michigan State Police say the pileup was reported on I-96 in Ionia County's Portland Township west of Lansing around 5 p.m.
The first crashes were reported on the eastbound side of the freeway near mile marker 66. Additional crashes happened on the westbound lanes, so authorities closed the freeway in both directions.
Investigators say several people were injured, but none were serious.
Michigan State Police say a lake effect snow squall created whiteout conditions for drivers when the pileup happened. The intense snowfall was over less than an hour later and sunshine returned.
Police say the freeway will remain closed "for an indefinite period" while crews investigate the crashes and clear damaged vehicles.