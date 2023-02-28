55-year-old man reported missing from Northern Michigan

CARP LAKE, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to help look for a 55-year-old man reported missing from a small town in Emmet County.
Matthew Chobany was last seen on Feb. 22 in Carp Lake. Police say he left his truck at his residence and traveled to the Mio area with an unknown woman he met online.
Michigan State Police say none of Chobany's family or friends have heard from him since Feb. 22 and he is not answering his phone.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately or the Michigan State Police Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141.