55-year-old man returns home in Northern Michigan

CARP LAKE, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a 55-year-old man reported missing from a small town in Emmet County has returned home.
Matthew Chobany was last seen on Feb. 22 in Carp Lake. Police say he left his truck at his residence and traveled to the Mio area with an unknown woman he met online.
Michigan State Police say none of Chobany's family or friends had heard from him since Feb. 22 and he was not answering his phone. But he came back home on Tuesday and reportedly was safe.
Investigators say he was on a trip downstate and his phone was not working.