63-foot spruce in St. Johns selected as Michigan's state Christmas tree

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WJRT) - A mammoth spruce tree from Mid-Michigan will be on display outside the Michigan Capitol this winter as the official state Christmas tree.
The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget selected a 63-foot spruce outside a house in St. Johns to festoon the Capitol grounds during the holiday season this year.
The tree will be harvested on Oct. 28 and erected outside the Capitol building at the intersection of Capitol and East Michigan avenues on Oct. 29. A tree lighting is scheduled for Nov. 18 as part of Lansing's Silver Bells in the City.
This is the first tree from Clinton County and just the 12th from the Lower Peninsula to grace the capitol since 1987. Mother and daughter business partners Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck donated the tree.
"We bought the property this past spring, and the previous owner mentioned that the State of Michigan was interested in the tree," said Mary Ann. "It's an honor to be able to say our tree is the official state Christmas tree. Caitlin and I are so proud to be a part of this state tradition."