8-year-old missing in Porcupine Mountains for 2 days ate snow to survive

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An 8-year-old boy who got lost in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park for two days ate snow and covered himself in branches to survive.

Michigan State Police say Nante Niemi disappeared into the dense woods while out collecting firewood for his family's campsite around 1 p.m. Saturday. His family called authorities when he failed to return.

Niemi, who lives in Hurley, Wisconsin, told Michigan State Police that he walked a trail on Sunday to find his way out, but he stopped when the trail ended and determined it would be best to stay put until rescuers came.

Niemi then took shelter under a large log and covered himself with leaves and sticks to stay warm. The National Weather Service in Marquette reported low temperatures of 40 on Sunday morning and 35 on Monday morning.

He also ate snow to stay hydrated but didn't eat any food during the ordeal. Parts of the western Upper Peninsula received a record breaking 3 to 4 or more feet of snow last week.

More than 150 people from the Michigan State Police and western Upper Peninsula public safety agencies joined the search for Niemi on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. They used nine K-9 teams and aerial assets.

The fresh snowpack and rugged mountainous terrain made the search difficult for crews on the ground. Large tracts of the 40-square-mile search area were impassable for ground crews due to heavy snow.

A volunteer search team found Niemi huddled under his log around 1:30 p.m. Central time on Monday. He was about 2 miles away from his family's campsite, where he set out.

Rescuers offered to carry Niemi out of the woods, but he insisted on walking most of the way. Michigan State Police say he appeared to be in good health and was reunited with family right away.