A State Senate Committee advancing legislation to allow alcohol sales at college events

LANSING (WJRT) - A State Senate committee has advanced legislation that would allow alcohol to be sold at college athletic events across Michigan.
Currently, the state bans public alcohol sales at places like Spartan Stadium and The Big House.
The bill to lift the ban was unanimously approved by the Senate Regulatory Affairs Committee.
More than half of the Big Ten allows the public sale of alcohol at their respective fields and stadiums.
There is no word on if the ban would be lifted prior to the 2023-24 season if the bill gets signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.