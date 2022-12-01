 Skip to main content
AAA adds new service of charging stranded electric vehicles

  Updated
AAA adds new service of charging stranded electric vehicles

AAA will offer roadside electric vehicle charging free to members in the highlighted metro areas as part of a pilot study.

WEST MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Electric vehicle owners who try to push their charge too far have a new option for getting home.

AAA is piloting a new service of charging stranded electric vehicles along the road, along with the organization's other suite of services for motorists. The service will be available around Grand Rapids and 15 other metro areas.

"Range anxiety remains the number one barrier between consumers and wider EV adoption," said AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland. "AAA will help ease this anxiety by deploying specialized trucks equipped with mobile electric vehicle chargers, providing enough range to get drivers home or to the nearest charging station."

AAA members can receive the mobile charging service at no additional charge.

The organization tested five earlier prototypes of roadside electric vehicle charging around 2010, but none of them succeeded. AAA hopes the latest iteration can expand as demand requires.

