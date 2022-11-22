AAA offers free tows over Thanksgiving to keep impaired drivers off Michigan roads

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - AAA wants to keep impaired and intoxicated drivers off Michigan roads over Thanksgiving weekend by offering free tows to get them home safely.
The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program for the holiday weekend in Michigan and 10 others states from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Monday.
The service is available to anyone regardless of whether they are AAA members.
"Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive. So don’t put yourself at risk. Find a designated driver or ridesharing program," said AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland. "If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll get you to a safe location."
The free service is designed as a last resort for impaired or intoxicated drivers to get home with their vehicles without causing a crash. The program has completed 25,000 free tows with the program over the past 25 years.
Anyone who believes they consumed too much alcohol or drugs to drive home safely can call 1-855-286-9246 to request a tow truck, which will transport the driver and their vehicle home at no charge within a 10-mile radius.
AAA says the service should be treated as a backup plan, so no advance appointments will be scheduled.