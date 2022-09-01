AAA offers free tows to keep impaired drivers off Michigan roads over Labor Day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - AAA wants to keep impaired and intoxicated drivers off Michigan roads over Labor Day weekend by offering free tows to get them home safely.
The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program for the holiday weekend in Michigan and 10 others states from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
“If you plan to celebrate the unofficial end of summer this weekend, make sure your plans include a safe ride home,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.
The free service is designed as a last resort for impaired or intoxicated drivers to get home with their vehicles without causing a crash. The program has completed 25,000 free tows with the program over the years.
Anyone who believes they consumed too much alcohol or drugs to drive home safely can call 1-855-286-9246 to request a tow truck, which will transport the driver and their vehicle home at no charge within a 10-mile radius.
AAA says the service should be treated as a backup plan, so no advance appointments will be scheduled.
“Driving impaired is never a good idea, especially on a busy holiday weekend. Whatever you do, don’t drive impaired," Woodland said. "If you can’t find a safe ride, call Tow to Go and AAA can give you a lift.”