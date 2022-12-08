AAA survey shows dangerous driving behavior increased in 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A survey conducted by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows drivers are engaging in dangerous behavior behind the wheel more often.
The number of drivers who admitted to speeding, running red lights, driving while drowsy, driving while intoxicated and driving after drinking enough alcohol to feel impaired all increased in 2021.
AAA says the most alarming increase was a nearly 24% hike in the number of drivers who believed they likely were under in the influence of alcohol behind the wheel within 30 days of the survey.
"The reversal in the frequency of U.S. drivers engaging in risky driving behavior is disturbing," said AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland. "While drivers acknowledge that certain activities like speeding and driving impaired are not safe, many engage in these activities anyway. This reckless attitude can be life altering."
The survey shows the following increases in dangerous driving behaviors:
- Traveling at least 15 mph over the speed limit on a freeway -- 50.7% in 2021, which is 12.4% higher than 2020.
- Driving while holding and talking on a cell phone -- 37.4% in 2021, which is 0.5% higher than 2020.
- Driving while reading a text message or email -- 36.2% in 2021, which is 6.3% higher than 2020.
- Driving through a red light -- 28.2% in 2021, which is 10.1% higher than 2020.
- Switching lanes aggressively or very closely behind another vehicle -- 22.9% in 2021, which is 7.5% higher than 2020.
- Driving while so tired that it was difficult to keep eyes open -- 18.8% in 2021, which is 8.7% higher than 2020.
- Driving after consuming enough alcohol to likely be over the legal limit -- 7.3%, which is a 23.7% increase over 2020.
- Driving within an hour of consuming cannabis -- 5%, which is a 13.6% increase over 2020.
The increase in dangerous driving coincides with an increase in the number of traffic deaths, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The agency estimates that 42,915 people died in crashes in 2021, which is a 10.5% increase over 2020.
Traffic safety officials blame speeding, intoxicated drivers and a lack of seat belt use for many of those deadly crashes.