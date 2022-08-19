Abortion remains legal in Michigan after judge orders injunction on 1931 law

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County judge has ordered an injunction that prohibits prosecutors from enforcing Michigan's 1931 abortion ban law.
Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham imposed the injunction on Friday after two days of testimony. The measure means police and prosecutors cannot enforce the 1931 law, which allow abortions only when a mother's life is in jeopardy.
The law, which was enacted over 40 years before the landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling in 1973, allows felony charges against in cases of abortion when the mother's life is not at stake.
The 1931 law hasn't been enforced since the Roe vs. Wade ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide. However, the Supreme Court issued a new ruling in June overturning Roe vs. Wade and allowing states to decide the issue.
Without the injunction imposed Friday, the 1931 law would ban abortion in Michigan. But the injunction issued Friday pauses the law and allows legal abortions to continue.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a statement minutes after Cunningham announced the injunction, praising his ruling for upholding women's rights choose and doctors' rights to treat their patients.
"Absent this preliminary injunction, physicians face a very real threat of prosecution depending on where they practice," Nessel said. "There is no doubt that the statue criminalizing abortion is in direct conflict with the ability of the medical community to provide the standard of care consistent with their education, training, expertise and oath."
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her administration will continue fighting to uphold abortion rights for women in Michigan.
"The sad reality is that a number of leaders in the state are actively looking for ways to make sure Michigan’s draconian 1931 law, which bans abortion for all women, doesn’t include exceptions for rape or incest, and criminalizes nurses and doctors who offer reproductive care, is the law of the land," she said.
Michigan Republicans, who control the Legislature, included $20 million in their version of the state budget to promote adoption and improve pregnancy care for women. Lawmakers also proposed $775,000 to fight for the 1931 law in court.
A Michigan Court of Claims judge issued an injunction against the 1931 law in May. However, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in early August that the earlier injunction applies only to the Michigan Attorney General's Office.
Cunningham's ruling on Friday expands the injunction to include prosecutors in all of Michigan's 83 counties.
Stay with ABC12 News on air and online for more on this breaking story.