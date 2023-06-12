AG Dana Nessel announces $338 million settlement with Walgreens in opioid settlement

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A settlement worth $338 million has been made between the State of Michigan and Walgreens Pharmacy for their role in the opioid epidemic, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
The settlement requires Michigan to join the Walgreen National Opioid Settlement, which provides approximately $200 million over a 15-year time frame. By participating in the National Settlement, eligible local governments will have an opportunity to participate in this portion of the settlement and receive direct payments. As well as Walgreens National Opioid Settlement, Michigan will receive an additional $138 million over the next 18 years.
“The opioid epidemic was born, in part, out of a concert of action by many large corporations who reaped incredible profits as a result,” said Nessel. “It is rewarding to both hold them accountable and secure much-needed funding for the continued suffering of those with opioid-use disorder.”
The settlement with Walgreen will conclude a litigation dating back to 2019.
According to the office of Attorney General Dana Nessel, nearly $1.6 billion dollars have been brought in by multiple lawsuits to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services data, 2,532 Michiganders died of a drug overdose between Jan. 2022 and Nov. 2022.
To find a list of resources for opioid treatment just click on this link.