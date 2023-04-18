Alcohol at Michigan university sports events back before Legislature

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Lawmakers are trying again to pass bills that would allow alcoholic beverages at college sporting events in Michigan.
Republican State Rep. Graham Filler of Clinton County and Democrat State Sen. Sean McCann of Kalamazoo introduced bills that would allow universities to sell alcoholic beverages at some on-campus events.
Michigan currently bans the sale of alcohol during athletic events on campus. The bills pending in the Legislature would allow university governing boards to seek liquor licenses for football, basketball and hockey games.
Alcohol sales would be permitted inside the stadiums or arenas up to one hour before the game starts.
"Giving universities the option to serve alcohol at their sporting events is about freedom, fairness and recognizing that the responsible consumption of alcohol inside the stadium is much safer than the binge drinking that goes on in the parking lot," Filler said.
He pointed out that eight of the 14 schools in the Big Ten conference already allow alcohol sales at football games. They have reported a decrease in alcohol-related incidents since they began selling beer and wine in the stadiums.
McCann pointed out that people watching games in enclosed suites at college sporting events can purchase alcoholic beverages already. So allowing alcohol for people in general seating would be fair.
"There is no good reason for this option to be available only for people watching the games in suites and no one else," he said. "Furthermore, there is strong evidence that points to these policies helping to reduce binge drinking on game days."
Michigan lawmakers submitted similar legislation in 2022, but the bills did not receive a vote before the session ended and the bills died.
The new bills have been referred to the Regulatory Reform Committee in the Michigan House and Senate. They have to pass their committees and the full House and Senate before they would go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.