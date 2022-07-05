American beech trees susceptible to invasive worm newly found in Michigan

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan natural resources officials are asking residents to keep watch for an invasive worm recently discovered in the state that could affect American beech trees.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the state's 37 million American beech trees could be susceptible to the microscopic Litylenchus crenatae worm, which spends the winter in leaf buds.
The worm causes leaf damage to all species of beech trees and makes them vulnerable to other tree diseases. Beech trees infected with the invasive worm can die within six to 10 years and no treatment is available.
The worm first was discovered in Michigan recently in a private woodlot located in southern St. Clair County. It likely came in infected nursery trees or material containing beech leaves.
Biologists are not sure how the worm spreads, so no additional preventative measures were announced Tuesday.
The DNR says Michigan's American beech trees already are under attack by the fatal beech bark disease. The new beech leaf disease outbreak discovered in St. Clair County likely has been there for a long time.
“Though beech leaf disease was detected this spring, the condition of the leaves and number of trees affected at this location suggest the disease has been there for more than a year,” said Simeon Wright, DNR forest health specialist. “Because symptoms are slow to emerge, it is difficult to detect the disease before it is established.”
Beech leaf disease first was identified in the U.S. in Ohio back in 2012. The tree illness has been discovered in eight other states and Ontario since then.
Beech leaf disease causes dead buds and thick bands of discoloration between veins on leaves. Infected leaves can look striped when sunlight shines through them. Leaf loss will progress through the spring and early summer.
Scientists continue investigating beech leaf disease, the Litylenchus crenatae nematode and the potential effects on Michigan's forests.
“Many questions about beech leaf disease remain unanswered,” said Wright. “Because of this, we don’t yet know all the ways the disease might be spread, and currently there are no known treatments to protect trees or reduce disease impacts."