Animal advocates propose new registry of abusers in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - There's a push to create a public registry of convicted animal abusers in Michigan.
A statewide virtual panel discussion is scheduled for next week to talk about the Protect MI Pet 2024 ballot initiative.
The proposal would allow Michigan voters to decide whether to create a statewide searchable database of convicted animal abusers. It would work similar to Michigan's Sex Offender Registry.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and a coalition of animal advocates are leading the initiative. They said Protect MI Pet is working to change the Michigan Constitution.
The proposal would allow authorities to remove animals removed from dangerous situations when there is probable cause for the animals being abused.
The initiative would also change property laws to spare animals from months or years in a shelter while court proceedings continue against their abusers.
Organizers are working on getting the word out about the panel discussion.
"Everyone in Michigan who is concerned about animal abuse, the length of time that abused animals are confined and how the public can access information about convicted abusers is invited to attend," the group wrote in a statement.
Swanson is planning a press conference about the initiative on Friday to raise interest in the panel discussion, which is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Monday.
Click here to register for the roundtable. Anyone who signs up will also get a link to the Zoom discussion to watch later.
Protect MI Pet also said it will be hosting a rally on the steps of the Michigan Capitol in Lansing on April 11.