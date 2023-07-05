Armored truck crash spills money along Michigan freeway

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An armored truck crash caused an expensive spill along I-96 near Lansing on Wednesday.
Michigan State Police say the driver of a Loomis armored courier failed to slow in time for a line of traffic stopped on eastbound I-96 near Waverly Road in Eaton County around noon.
The armored truck swerved and clipped the back of an SUV before skidding into the ditch and overturning. The truck driver sustained minor injuries while the SUV driver did not report any injuries.
A significant amount of cash spilled out of the truck into the ditch. Photos from Michigan State Police show bags of money and loose coins littering the ground behind the truck.
The right lane of eastbound I-96 remained closed after Creyts Road more than 90 minutes after the crash while the cleanup continued. Traffic was backed up for miles due to the crash and construction along the freeway.