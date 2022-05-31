Attorney general accuses tree trimmer of price gouging after Gaylord tornado

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Attorney General's Office put a tree service on notice after the business allegedly sent exorbitantly high bills after the Gaylord tornado.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says Canary Tree Service sent invoices totaling $20,000 to nearly $39,000 for cleanup work after the EF-3 tornado cut a 16.5-mile path through Otsego County on May 20.

The tornado caused three deaths, at least 44 people to seek treatment in hospitals and millions of dollars worth of damage. The twister destroyed part of the Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park and Gaylord's business district on M-32 west of I-75.

Afterward, the Michigan Attorney General's Office received six affidavits from people concerned about the bills they received from Canary Tree Service.

“The Attorney General has probable cause to believe Canary Tree Service has engaged in a pattern of misleading consumers about the nature of the agreements they are signing, the cost of the services it is providing, the potential for financial responsibility for costs not paid for by insurance, and confusing consumers about their legal rights and obligations. Canary Tree Service also shows a pattern of charging grossly excessive prices for its tree services,” says a notice from attorney general investigators.

They are aware of invoices sent to customers' insurance companies totaling $20,000 to nearly $39,000. After insurers declined to pay the full amount, investigators say Canary Tree Service then began threatening to sue homeowners for the unpaid balance.

The attorney general's office warned Canary to be honest with customers in Gaylord about their agreements to work and the cost of services being provided. The business also was warned to stop pressuring customers for payment after indicating work would be completed with no out-of-pocket cost.

“The Attorney General will not tolerate any effort by Canary Tree Service to persist in imposing inappropriate economic stress upon the victims of storm damage,” a notice from the Attorney General's Office says.