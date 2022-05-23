Attorney general investigating price gouging claims after Gaylord tornado

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Attorney General's Office is sending investigators to Gaylord to investigate price gouging complaints since last Friday's devastating tornado.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office has received information about unfair prices for some basic goods and services over the weekend. She said scammers can take advantage when demand for products increases suddenly.

“My department’s investigators are on the ground in Gaylord to ensure the price of goods and services are fair and not artificially inflated to take advantage of the circumstances," Nessel said.

She did not provide specific information about products, services or stores that are accused of charging unfair prices.

Michigan doesn't have a law specifically banning price fixing after a disaster, but the state's consumer laws already prohibit retailers from charging prices that are "grossly in excess of the price at which similar property or services are sold."

Anyone who believes a retailer is charging prices well over what other stores are asking for a similar product should call the attorney general's Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-765-8388 or click here file an online complaint.

Nessel also warned residents affected by Friday's tornado to remain alert for scammers offering to help with the cleanup. She said disasters often bring out unscrupulous people trying to profit from others' misfortune.

Anyone with questions about a contractor or service offering help after a disaster should call the Better Business Bureau or the attorney general's Consumer Protection Division.

Two people died and 44 people were injured when an EF-3 tornado tore a path through the west side of Gaylord. The twister caused massive damage in the Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park and Gaylord's business district on M-32 west of I-75.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency for Otsego County over the weekend. Michigan State Police say FEMA and other response agencies will begin a full damage assessment on Tuesday.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint sent a semi-truck load of food, bottled water and personal care items to Gaylord on Monday. The food bank is planning more shipments as the recovery continues.